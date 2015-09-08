ATHENS, Sept 8 The scrutiny of Greek banks' loan portfolios by the European Central Bank will be completed by the end of the month, paving the way for their recapitalisation later this year, a Greek central bank official said on Tuesday.

"The asset-quality review will be completed by end-September and their recapitalisation must be done by end-December," said the official speaking on condition of anonymity.

The central bank wants private investor participation, the official added ruling out any mergers between the country's four systemic banks.

The EU estimates that the Greek banking sector will need anything from 10 billion euros to 25 billion euros, but the exact amount needed would depend on the results of stress tests and asset-quality reviews. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)