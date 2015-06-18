ATHENS, June 18 Greek banks have seen deposit
outflows surge to about 2 billion euros over the past three
days, with the pace of daily outflows tripling since the
collapse of talks at the weekend with creditors, three banking
sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The 2 billion euros taken out by Greek savers between Monday
and Wednesday represent about 1.5 percent of household and
corporate deposits of 133.6 billion euros held by Greek banks as
of end-April.
Talks between Greece and its euro zone and IMF creditors
collapsed over the weekend in Brussels, leaving the country on
the verge of a default at the end of the month and sparking
fears of capital controls.
Before the collapse of talks, bankers said outflows had been
ranging between 200-300 million euros a day.
A spokesman for the Greek central bank declined to comment
on the figures, saying it releases data on deposits on set dates
every month and would publish data for May on June 26.
The ongoing crisis has prompted an outflow of deposits of
about 30 billion euros ($33.84 billion) from Greek lenders
between October and April, the central bank said on Wednesday.
