ATHENS, June 19 Greeks pulled more money from banks on Friday with outflows estimated at around 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), bringing the total outflow for the week to about 4.2 billion euros, three bankers told Reuters on Friday.

"Today was a more difficult day compared to yesterday," one of the bankers said. "Monday will likely be tough as well."

Earlier on Friday, the European Central Bank raised the emergency liquidity ceiling banks can draw from the domestic central bank, a banking source told Reuters, without specifying by how much. (1 US dollar = 0.8818 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)