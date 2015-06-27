ATHENS, June 27 The head of the Greek Bank Association Louka Katseli said on Saturday ATMs of banks were being replenished smoothly, following a government call for a referendum on a cash-for-reforms deal.

Katseli, who also chairs the National Bank of Greece , told the Athens News Agency that wherever "isolated problems" appeared due to an increase in outflows it was being dealt with "as soon as possible" by the Central Bank of Greece. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)