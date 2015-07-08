ATHENS, July 8 Greek banks will remain closed for the rest of the week and a 60-euro per day ATM withdrawal limit will remain in force, Greek state television reported on Wednesday.

The government ordered the banks to close their doors on Monday, June 29, after the collapse of negotiations on an international aid deal. The decree, already extended once, was due to expire on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Matt Robinson)