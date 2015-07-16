ATHENS, July 16 Greece's banks will remain shut
through to Sunday, its finance ministry said, amid signs that
lenders could reopen their doors next week, three weeks after
first closing.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank said it would
increase emergency funding to the banks, removing a barrier
Greece's Economy Minister said earlier in the week was stopping
lenders from reopening.
Earlier, a senior banker told Reuters that Greek banks would
reopen on Monday. Cash withdrawals, limited to 60 euros a day,
are likely to remain rationed.
