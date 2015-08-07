ATHENS Aug 7 Greece wants small cooperative
banks that lend to small firms to also be recapitalised
alongside bigger banks, the country's finance minister said on
Friday as regulators begin preparations to assess the capital
needs of Greece's battered lenders.
"The government's intention is to strengthen the cooperative
banks," Euclid Tsakalotos said in a statement. "With this aim,
the government's proposals include the cooperative banks in the
recapitalisation of the banking system."
Greece's international creditors estimate the banking system
may need 10 to 25 billion euros in fresh funds.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)