ATHENS Oct 27 Greece needs to have its biggest lenders recapitalised by the end of the year, EU Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.

"We all agree to finalise bank recapitalisation by end of this year," Dombrovskis said after meeting Greece's central bank governor Yannis Stournaras. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Angus MacSwan)