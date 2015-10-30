ATHENS Oct 30 Greece on Friday unveiled a bank
recapitalisation bill that outlines how fresh funds will be
pumped into its ailing banks to shore up their capital base.
The legislation was submitted to parliament a day before the
European Central Bank releases the results of its health check
on the country's four big lenders.
The bill is expected to be voted on Saturday.
The bill states that bank rescue fund HFSF will have full
voting rights on any shares it acquires from banks in the
recapitalisation.
Under the bill the bank rescue fund will have a more active
role, assessing bank managements.
The exact mix of shares and contingent convertible bonds the
HFSF will buy from banks in exchange for providing state aid
will be decided by the cabinet.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)