BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land achieved contracted sales amounted to about RMB4.51 bln in March
* In March 2017, BCL achieved contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB4.51 billion Source (http://bit.ly/2oQ3FSN) Further company coverage:
ATHENS, April 21 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 0.5 billion euros to 69.4 billion euros ($78.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.
The move reflected improving liquidity conditions in Greece's banking sector, helped by the stabilisation of private sector deposit flows, the Greek central bank said.
Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB's funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing directly from the ECB.
ELA funding from the Bank of Greece fell by 2.6 percent or 1.79 billion euros ($2.02 billion) in March to 66.19 billion euros at the end of March. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
April 7 Indian shares closed lower on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday held its policy rate and warned about higher inflation, while sentiment was further hurt by losses in Asian markets.
* Clearline Capital Lp reports a 6.8 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 28 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nKm4yC) Further company coverage: