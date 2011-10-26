BRUSSELS Oct 26 Negotiations with international
bankers on how much of a writedown private sector investors will
accept on their Greek debt holdings in a second financing
package for Athens are on-going and will continue "until the
last minute", a Greek government source said on Wednesday.
"There will be give and take with the banks until the last
minute," said the source, in Brussels as part of a Greek
delegation involved in the negotiations. "As far as now, the
talks are going on."
Euro zone leaders want the private sector to voluntarily
accept a write-down of at least 50 percent on their holdings of
Greek government bonds, much deeper than the 21 percent
'haircut' that was agreed at a summit in July.
Banks have warned that any haircut that is too large will
not be accepted voluntarily, meaning Greece would fall into
immediate default, potentially triggering insurance contracts on
Greek losses.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Luke Baker)