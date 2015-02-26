* Savers put money into banks as calm returns
* 12 billion euros left Greek banks in January
* Pick-up averts immediate need for emergency funding
(Adds detail on funding, background)
By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Feb 26 More than 850 million euros in
deposits returned to Greek banks when they reopened this week
after Athens secured an extension to its financial rescue, a
senior Greek banker told Reuters on Thursday.
The return of deposits gives Greek banks a chance to catch
their breath after savers rushed to take out billions of euros
in recent weeks, forcing them to increasingly rely on emergency
funding.
It may also mean the European Central Bank does not have to
rush to provide more access to liquidity.
In January, as the new Greek government challenged their
international backers on the terms of aid, savers took 12
billion euros ($13.5 billion) out of their accounts, reducing
deposits to their lowest level in years.
"About 700 million euros returned on Tuesday and more than
150 million on Wednesday," said the banker, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
The improvement in confidence came days after euro zone
countries approved the extension to Greece's loan agreement in
return for a package of reform pledges by Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras's leftist government.
It means that there is no immediate need for the European
Central Bank to grant a further increase in so-called Emergency
Liquidity Assistance (ELA) beyond the roughly 68 billion euros
Greece is allowed now, said people familiar with the matter.
Central bank chiefs from the euro zone, gathering in Cyprus
next week, are set to discuss whether or not to make it easier
for Greek banks to access direct ECB finance, instead of using
emergency funds.
ECB President Mario Draghi told the European Parliament on
Wednesday that the central bank would be willing to again accept
Greek bonds for funding if Athens keeps to reform pledges.
It appeared from his remarks, however, that no such move to
accept the bonds as security for ECB funding would be immediate.
($1 = 0.8916 euros)
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by John O'Donnell
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)