By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, June 19 The atmosphere in the branch of
Alpha Bank in central Athens is calm and businesslike. Below the
quiet murmur of the tellers, there is little to suggest that
Greece is facing a banking disaster that could force it out of
the euro.
But teller Costas Alafouzos says a steady stream of
customers have been taking out their money as expectations have
grown that Greece could be facing a decisive turning point after
a crisis that has lasted more than five years.
"You don't see it, there are no lines but it's happening.
There has been a rise in withdrawals, mostly in cash this last
week," he said.
As the standoff between the government of leftist Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras and its creditors in the European Union
and International Monetary Fund has deepened, there have been
growing warnings of an "accident" that could force Greece out of
the euro.
This is what it may look like.
If the pace of withdrawals continues, Greece may have to
introduce capital controls, limiting the amount people can take
out of their bank accounts and bringing into plain sight the
prospect of an exit from the euro that would ravage savings.
"It's very possible that this thing we hope to avoid will
occur. Of course if it happens, the next step is chaos and
catastrophe," said 55-year-old economist Ioannis Simaresis as he
queued up to take money out of a cash machine.
For months, Greek banks have relied on emergency infusions
of central bank funds to stay afloat, but with more than 4
billion euros taken out of the system this week, reserves are
shrinking fast.
If the withdrawals continue, a credit system that has been
hollowed out during years of recession could reach the point of
no return.
The starkest warning came on Thursday from ECB Executive
Board member Benoit Coeure, who told euro zone finance ministers
that he was not sure if the banks would be able to open on
Monday, according to participants at the meeting.
A crisis meeting of the ECB Governing Council on Friday
decided to increase the amount of emergency finding available to
the banks - but not by enough to keep the system going for long
if no political solution to the crisis is agreed.
With corporate and household deposit outflows totalling more
than 30 billion euros between October and April, balances are at
their lowest level in more than a decade, paradoxically leaving
the economy awash with cash.
Banknotes in circulation, part of what economists call the
M0 money supply indicator, rose to 43.5 billion euros in April
from just over 30 billion in November - showing that about a
quarter of what Greece's economy produces annually is floating
around in the form of physical currency.
SLOWDOWN
Cash levels that high underscore how far the banks' role as
the heart of the economy pumping finance to households and
business has been weakened during the crisis.
For months, Greek banks have been in slowdown mode as
lending activity has dried up while the government has wrangled
over a new package of funding from its lenders that it needs to
stave off default.
The huge load of bad and doubtful loans the banks are
saddled with has limited their ability to extend credit to an
economy that has fallen back into recession, while a gradual
return of deposits seen towards the end of last year has
reversed and interbank access has frozen again.
"A large part of our operational energy is devoted to
containment, dealing with liquidity pressures and problem
loans," said one banker, who spoke on condition of anonymity
because he is not authorised to speak to the press.
Greece's retailers' association says about 95 percent of
businesses' applications for loans are being rejected by
commercial banks. Many small and medium-sized firms have stopped
even asking banks for credit.
With interest rates at rock bottom and an economy in
deflation for more than two years, the only reason to keep money
in the bank is security and convenience.
"The potential upside, if the situation normalises, is that
people will bring this money back to the banks. This will
improve deposit balances, they will not want to keep holding it
in cash," said another banker.
That reflects the steps that many Greeks have already taken
to ensure their cash is not trapped in the bank, following a
previous banking scare in 2012, when Greece came close to
leaving the euro and savers took fright.
As a result, there is none of the panic seen for instance
when Britain's Northern Rock bank ran into trouble in 2007, with
long lines of worried and angry depositors queueing up outside
its branches.
The richest Greeks are believed to have taken the bulk of
their fortunes abroad long ago but even small savers have made
their preparations.
"Personally, I have already taken precautionary measures,"
said Daphne Alexiou, a 66-year-old pensioner, who was
withdrawing just a small amount of cash ahead of the weekend.
(1 euro = $1.1313)
(Additional reporting by Gina Kalovyrna, Writing by James
Mackenzie; editing by David Stamp)