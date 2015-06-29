(Updates with details)
LONDON, June 29 European bank shares stumbled
towards their biggest daily fall for four years on Monday, led
by big lenders in Italy, Spain and France, after Greece closed
its banks and imposed capital controls as it faced the prospect
of leaving the eurozone.
Greece plans to hold a referendum next Sunday on the terms
of a bailout plan from creditors, which prompted the European
Central Bank to freeze the amount of emergency cash it would
provide to Greek banks.
"This weekend's developments have materially increased the
risk profile of Greek banks," said Ronit Ghose, analyst at Citi.
The threat that Greece's problems could spill over to other
parts of Europe raises risks for banks in other peripheral euro
zone countries and spooked investors.
By 0745 GMT the Stoxx Europe 600 banks index was
down 3.9 percent at 214.2 points. The move reversed gains made
last week, when there was increased optimism Greece would
resolve its problems.
The decline put the index on course for its biggest daily
fall since August 2011, when fears that a eurozone debt crisis
was spreading.
Shares in Italy's Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
initially fell more than 7 percent and then traded down
5 percent.
Spain's Santander and BBVA, France's BNP
Paribas and Societe Generale and Germany's
Deutsche Bank all lost 5 percent or more.
The exposure of overseas banks to Greece is relatively
modest, after lenders, notably those from France and Germany,
sold businesses and scaled back their Greek assets in the past
four years.
The impact of capital controls or a possible Greek exit from
the eurozone, dubbed "Grexit", will be far less than it would
have been two years ago, bankers said.
But there is concern that an exit by Greece causes a ripple
effect into Italy, Spain or Portugal, potentially driving up
borrowing costs for governments and companies. The fallout could
also halt Europe's tentative economic recovery.
"Unlike 2010, the eurozone banking system is much better
insulated from possible contagion following the latest negative
developments in Greece," said Neil Dwane, Europe chief
investment officer, equity, at Allianz Global Investors.
"Nevertheless, we would expect a markdown of EZ (eurozone)
banks in particular as they have been recent strong performers
and clear beneficiaries of the rather simplistic 'Europe is
recovering' reflation trade," he said.
Overseas banks had $47 billion of loans to Greece at the end
of last year, down from $138 billion in early 2011, according to
data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).
HSBC had $6 billion exposure to Greece, the most
exposed foreign bank, but it said that consisted of $2 billion
of reverse repo agreements with banks and $4 billion of loans,
half of which were to the shipping industry and denominated in
U.S. dollars and booked in London, making it less sensitive to
the Greek economy. Its shares were down 2.7 percent.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, Sinead Cruise and Matt Scuffham;
Editing by Keith Weir)