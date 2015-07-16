* Greek banks face some closures after capital boost
* Agreement with euro zone leaders outlines framework for
change
* Revamp to be decided by Europe, not Athens
By John O'Donnell and George Georgiopoulos
FRANKFURT/ATHENS, July 16 Greek banks face deep
surgery including closures or mergers after a bailout but they
are seen getting a brief reprieve with a capital injection
before the painful overhaul begins.
As part of a deal to secure new funding, Athens had to
surrender much autonomy over its economy and this will include
handing over more power to European institutions to decide the
fate of its sick banks.
After an initial recapitalisation of lenders, which could
happen when a bailout is agreed in roughly four weeks, the banks
face some closures, mergers and the possible sale of healthy
overseas subsidiaries, European officials have told Reuters.
"The banks would have a difficult time to survive even if
the sovereign is saved. They will have to write off a lot of
their loans," one European official told Reuters in the runup to
the deal last weekend. "There has to be a restructuring to put
them back on a sound footing."
Those preparations, other people familiar with the matter
said this week, are now under way, following a last-minute deal
to keep Greece in the currency bloc, albeit one that comes at a
heavy price in terms of reforms, tax hikes and spending cuts.
Many bankers in Athens are braced for change.
"It is a scenario that could unfold - handing the banks an
interim capital boost of around 10 billion euros to dispel any
worries about their solvency and then taking a deeper look at
the situation," said one senior banker.
After Athens defaulted on debt owed to the International
Monetary Fund last month, the ECB refused to increase emergency
funding for the banks, precipitating their temporary closure and
a 60-euro daily limit on withdrawals from cash machines.
When they reopen, the relief will be short-lived as controls
are likely to stay in place for some time and the banks will
soon be restructured.
DECISIVE ACTION
Key elements for such an overhaul can be found in an
agreement between euro zone leaders and Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras that was voted through by reluctant Greek
lawmakers early on Thursday.
The agreement spells out a framework with up to 25 billion
euros ($27 billion) earmarked for recapitalising banks,
"decisive action" on loans in danger of non-payment and
"eliminating any possibility for political interference".
Under the deal, Greece must adopt tough European rules from
next week for restructuring failing banks, paving the way for
closures or mergers of weak banks with stronger rivals in
Greece.
While this is needed to put the sector back on its feet,
weeks after emergency funding was frozen by the ECB, it could
see one or even two of the country's four best-known bank names
disappear from streets, one source has said.
Furthermore, many if not all of the decisions will be taken
by European authorities - and not Athens.
European Central Bank supervisors, in tandem with officials
in Brussels, are likely to decide which lenders are strong
enough to survive and which should be closed or merged with
stronger peers.
A restructuring could follow a similar pattern to Cyprus,
where one of the island's two main banks was closed as part of
its stringent bailout, and Ireland, where three lenders were
either shut or merged with rivals.
Of Greece's four big banks, National Bank of Greece,
Eurobank and Piraeus fell short in an ECB health check last
year, when their restructuring plans were not taken into
account.
Only Alpha Bank was given an entirely clean bill of health.
Although the new law allows imposing losses on large deposit
holders, a person familiar with the matter said that this was
not likely because roughly two thirds of the money belonged to
companies, whose survival is crucial to Greece.
Most rich Greeks have already withdrawn their money and
could not be targeted as wealthy Russians were in Cyprus, which
had a comparatively large off-shore financial industry.
There are also few bonds in issue that could be used in any
"bail-in" to share the costs of fixing the banks.
To compound the problem, many of the banks' valuable assets
are tied up as security for the roughly 90 billion euros of
emergency central-bank funding that has been keeping them
afloat.
Some of the banks have valuable foreign businesses, however,
which could ultimately be sold, although there are no concrete
plans to do so yet.
National Bank of Greece, for example, owns Finansbank in
Turkey, which contributed 114 million euros to group profit last
year and helped soften the blow of bad debts.
"The problem is that there is nothing left you can bail in,"
said Guntram Wolff of Brussels think tank Bruegel, reflecting on
the departure of large savers. "They have run away."
($1 = 0.9181 euros)
(Additional reporting by Frank Siebelt in Frankfurt)