ATHENS, Aug 26 Greek banks need to be recapitalised for a third time to bolster their equity base and attract back deposits they lost during a months-long standoff between the leftist government and its international lenders. This ended with agreement earlier this month on a new bailout programme. Greece's European and IMF lenders have urged Athens to open up the market for the hiving off or disposal of non-performing loans and to look at setting up a bad bank to deal with a massive bad loan burden afflicting the banks. Following are details of the problem: * Non-performing exposures (NPEs) reached 40.8 percent of Greek banks' loan portfolios in the first quarter of 2015, topping 100 billion euros ($115 billion). NPEs include non-performing loans (NPLs) that are in arrears for more than 90 days, and credit not yet classified as non-performing but where payments are overdue and are unlikely to be repaid without liquidation of the pledged collateral. * NPEs are up from 39.9 percent in December 2014, according to the Bank of Greece. * Breakdown of NPEs per loan category (%) -------------------------------------- Consumer loans 51.3 pct Business loans 39.8 pct -Small business 63 pct -SMEs 54 pct Mortgages 35.6 pct * Sectors of the economy showing the highest NPE ratios: Sector NPE ratio (% of total loans in sector) ----------------------------------------------------------- Commerce 54 pct Construction 49 pct Manufacturing 47.8 pct Textiles 71 pct Energy 3.5 pct Shipping 28.8 pct Wood, furniture 63 pct Agriculture 61.4 pct ------------------------ source: Bank of Greece * Banks wrote off 1.98 billion euros of loans last year, up fivefold from 363 million euros in 2013, as a way of gradually cleaning up their portfolios. * NPL loan coverage through accumulated provisions made by the banks rose to 55.8 percent last year from 49.3 percent in 2013. * Non-performing loan (NPL) ratios (% of total loans) December 2014 December 2013 ------------------------------- Total 33.8 pct 31.9 pct Mortgages 28.6 26.1 Consumer credit 49.5 47.3 Business loans 33.5 31.8 * Non performing loan (NPL) ratios per bank (end-March 2015) Bank NPL ratio -------------------------------------- National Bank 24.3 pct Piraeus Bank 39 pct Eurobank 34 pct Alpha Bank 33.8 pct * Banks' lending to the economy (April 2015 balances, bln euros) Total lending Corporate Financial/Insurance Households ------------------------------------------------------------ 211.8 101.7 6.6 96.5 ---- Mortgage 69.3 Consumer 25.7 Misc. 1.5 * Banks' total deposits (billion euros) Total in euro in other currencies April 2015 -------------------------------------- 133.5 126.4 7.04 April 2014 ---------- 161.4 ($1 = 0.8725 euros) (Compiled by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)