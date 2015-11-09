BRUSSELS Nov 9 The euro zone will release money
for Greek bank recapitalisation only when Greece implements the
agreed reforms, finance ministers said in a statement on Monday,
noting Athens pledged to meet the conditions this week.
A European Central Bank Stress test showed at the end of
October that Greek banks needed a total of 14.4 billion euros in
additional capital if they were to survive an scenario of
adverse economic conditions.
Out of that total needed, 10 billion euros is already
sitting on a bank account of the euro zone bailout fund, waiting
to be transferred to Greece once Athens meets the conditions.
"We await the finalisation of all the measures in the first
set of milestones and the financial sector measures which are
essential for a successful recapitalisation process," the
ministers said in a document at the end of a meeting on Greece.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)