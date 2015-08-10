Aug 10 Greek banks could get a first capital
injection soon after a bailout deal is agreed, as much as 10
billion euros, even before the ECB completes a stress test, a
euro zone official familiar with the issue said on Monday.
The official who asked not to be named, said a bank test may
not be finished before October but that it was recognised the
Greek banks need urgent capital to normalise their operations.
So an initial sum may be allocated even before the European
Central Bank can assess the total of how much is actually
needed.
The comments suggest that European officials are warming to
Greek plans to get cash to banks as soon as possible and at the
very latest before the end of the year.
Athens wants to ease capital controls, in place since June,
which now limit withdrawals to 420 euros per customer per week.
It also wants to avoid having the recapitalisation slip into
2016, at which time new EU regulations would require charges, or
haircut, on large depositors, including companies.
The EU has suggested Greek banks may need anything from 10
billion euros to 25 billion euros, but the final amount is
dependent on stress tests and an asset quality review. These
tests will be accelerated, the source said.
Athens and international lenders are making unexpectedly
quick progress in talks over an up to 86 billion euro bailout
package, aiming to wrap up the deal this month and use the fresh
money to repay a bond due to the ECB on Aug 20.
Another source said that the initial instalment must be
sufficiently large to shore up confidence and a figure around 10
billion is seen making a psychological impact.
Greece's bank rescue fund injected 25 billion euros into the
four main banks -- National Bank, Piraeus,
Eurobank and Alpha -- in 2013 in exchange
for shares, and last year they raised a further 8 billion from
international investors.
($1 = 0.9132 euros)
