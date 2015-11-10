ATHENS Nov 10 Greece's second-largest lender
Piraeus bank will close its book-building on its share
offering by Friday at the latest and is optimistic it will raise
at least 1.6 billion euros ($1.71 billion) to fill a capital
hole, an official at the bank said on Tuesday.
Under the baseline scenario of the European Central Bank's
health check, Piraeus needs to fill a shortfall of 2.21 billion
euros. The bank generated equity capital of nearly 600 million
through a debt swap offer to bondholders last week.
"The book will likely close by Friday, at the latest," a
banker at Piraeus told Reuters, declining to be named.
"There is a good number of binding offers for the new shares
and optimism we will meet our goal to at least cover 1.6 billion
euros."
($1 = 0.9353 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)