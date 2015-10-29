(Adds deputy prime minister's comment, background)
By George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS Oct 29 The European Central Bank's
health check of Greece's four big banks will show a total
capital shortfall of up to 14 billion euros ($15.34 billion) if
economic conditions become "adverse", two banking sources told
Reuters on Thursday.
The ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) is assessing
the capital needs of National Bank of Greece, Piraeus
, Alpha Bank and Eurobank. Results
will be released on Saturday.
The ECB's so-called comprehensive assessment of the banks'
books included a scrutiny of their loan portfolios and stress
tests carried out using baseline and more adverse scenarios for
the course of the Greek economy to project possible credit
losses up to 2017.
Under the baseline scenario, the stress test will show a
capital gap of about 4.5 billion euros for the four banks, one
of the sources said. Factoring in the adverse scenario, it could
be as high as about 14 billion.
Greece's Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis told the
country's president he expected a planned recapitalisation of
banks to be successful.
"All preconditions are there for a successful conclusion of
the process," Dragasakis told Prokopis Pavlopoulos.
Dragasakis said parliament would vote on Sunday on the
leftwing government's recapitalisation law, which will outline
how new capital will be pumped into the banks.
Banks will tap private investors to cover the capital
shortfall.
Greece's HFSF bank bailout fund will plug any capital gap
beyond the baseline scenario if it cannot be raised in the
market, by buying a mix of new shares and contingent convertible
bonds that banks will issue.
Dragasakis said the new shares will have full voting rights.
Under an international bailout agreed last summer, Athens
can receive up to 25 billion euros of public money to
recapitalise its ailing banks.
($1 = 0.9125 euros)
