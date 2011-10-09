BERLIN Oct 9 A Greek default would have
unforeseeable consequences and cause the euro zone crisis to
spread, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso was
quoted as saying in mass-selling Bild daily.
Talks are continuing over a vital aid tranche for
debt-stricken Athens, which could run out of cash as soon as
mid-November, dragging the euro zone deeper into a debt crisis
already shaking financial markets worldwide.
"If we give up on Greece, there is a big danger that the
crisis will spread to other countries," Barroso told Bild in an
interview to be published on Monday, echoing comments of German
Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Merkel warned last week the threat of contagion from a euro
zone state rescheduling its debt would be huge and only made
sense once it had achieved a primary surplus.
Barroso noted the euro zone had no experience with the
possible bankruptcy of a member state.
"This is new territory for us and we are discussing
solutions which have not really been tested before," he said.
But the European Union was convinced that a Greek bankruptcy
was "not cheaper for all participants than the current aid
schemes," he said.
European finance ministers are considering making banks take
bigger losses on Greek debt -- an issue that could be discussed
at a meeting between Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy
later on Sunday.
It is still uncertain whether Greece, which was hit by
strikes and riots over austerity measures last week, will
receive the next tranche of aid given doubts over its
willingness to reform.
"The reforms must be faster, otherwise Greece will lose its
credibility," said Barroso.
Barroso added that Europe needed to correct the "orgy of
consumption" that had taken place in some countries due to the
introduction of a strong common currency with low interest
rates.
Merkel meets with Sarkozy on Sunday to thrash out
differences over how to use the euro zone's financial firepower
to counter the debt crisis, which is threatening to spiral into
financial meltdown as the value of banks' sovereign debt
holdings slide.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)