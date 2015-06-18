LUXEMBOURG, June 18 Belgian Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt said on Thursday that a deal between Greece and its international creditors depended on whether Athens brought something new to the table.

"We'll see what the Greek government comes up with. It all depends on them," Van Overtveldt told reporters before a Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

"We'll see what they bring to the table. I don't know what Mr Varoufakis is coming up with. If there are reasonable proposals we will discuss them." (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)