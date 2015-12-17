BRUSSELS Dec 17 Senior officials of the euro
zone provisionally approved a 1 billion euro aid tranche for
Greece after Athens withdrew a disputed parallel economic
programme from parliament, an EU official said.
"It was approved subject to Greece completing two or three
technical steps such as the publication of decisions in the
official journal," the source said. "That should be done by
Friday so the board of the European Stability Mechanism can make
the disbursement on Friday night."
He said Greece had agreed to shelve a bill with social
measures to combat what the government calls the humanitarian
crisis in the country until the lenders had a chance to review
the measures and their funding.
