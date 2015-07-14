BRIEF-Shell sells Gabon onshore assets for $587 mln
* Reached agreement with Assala Energy Holdings Ltd a portfolio company of Carlyle Group to sell 100 percent of its Gabon onshore interests for $587 million
ATHENS, July 14 The Greek finance ministry submitted on Tuesday to parliament legislation required by a deal struck with its international lenders on Monday.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has until Wednesday night to get those measures adopted in parliament.
The bill regulates increases in value added tax, the independence of the statistics service, pension reform, transposing an EU directive on bank resolution into domestic law and a clear timeframe on opening up closed professions in the country and other reforms spelled out in the OECD toolkit. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander and Michele Kambas)
TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Toshiba Corp has informed its main lenders it is planning for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC to file for bankruptcy on March 31, people briefed on the matter said on Friday.