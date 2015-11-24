ATHENS Nov 24 A bomb exploded outside the
offices of a Greek business federation in central Athens early
on Tuesday, police officials said, smashing windows but causing
no injuries.
Attacks against banks, politicians, journalists and
businesspeople are not uncommon in Greece, which has a long
history of political violence and has been mired in its worst
economic crisis in decades.
Tuesday's blast, which police believe was carried out by
domestic guerrilla groups, is the first such attack since
leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras came to power in January.
The device, triggered by a timer and placed in a backpack
near the entrance of the Hellenic Business Federation offices,
went off around 3:30 a.m. (0130 GMT). An anonymous caller warned
a newspaper some 30 minutes earlier, a police official said on
condition of anonymity.
Witnesses saw glass from smashed windows strewn across the
streets in one of the busiest parts of central Athens, a stone's
throw from parliament in Syntagma Square that is lined with
cafes, banks and shops.
Police cordoned off a two-block area surrounding the
building and bomb disposal squads were examining the scene.
Makeshift bomb and arson attacks have escalated in Greece
since 2010, when it first adopted unpopular austerity measures
such as tax rises, wage and pension cuts in exchange for
multi-billion euro bailouts by the European Union and the IMF.
In July, Athens agreed to further rounds of austerity under
its third bailout.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Alkis Konstantinidis;
Editing by Paul Tait)