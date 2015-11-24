* Bomb explodes outside offices of Greek business federation
* Nearby Cypriot Embassy badly damaged
* Anonymous caller warned of blast - police
(Adds damage to Cypriot Embassy)
ATHENS, Nov 24 A bomb exploded outside the
offices of a Greek business federation in central Athens on
Tuesday, badly damaging the nearby Cypriot Embassy but causing
no injuries, police officials said.
The blast, which police believe was carried out by domestic
guerrilla groups, is the first such incident since leftist Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras came to power in January. There was no
immediate claim of responsibility.
Attacks against banks, politicians and business people are
not uncommon in Greece, which has a long history of political
violence and has been mired in its worst economic crisis in
decades.
The device, triggered by a timer and placed in a backpack
near the entrance of the Hellenic Business Federation offices,
went off around 3:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) in central Athens, close to
parliament in Syntagma Square.
An anonymous caller warned a newspaper some 30 minutes
earlier, a police official said on condition of anonymity.
The Cypriot Embassy, across the street from the business
federation, bore the brunt of the damage. Police said they had
no evidence to indicate the embassy was a target.
"Our embassy absorbed the full impact of the blast. All the
exterior windows were blown out and there is incalculable damage
to the interior from the ground floor to the sixth floor,"
Cypriot Ambassador to Athens Kyriakos Kenevezos told state news
agency CNA.
Four other buildings were damaged, with glass from smashed
windows strewn across the streets.
"I heard it, it made me dizzy because it was so loud," said
Kostas Papalogizopoulos, who was working the night shift at a
kiosk across the street.
Police cordoned off a two-block area surrounding the
building and bomb disposal squads were examining the scene.
Video from a security camera at a nearby building recorded
two people wearing dark clothes and helmets leaving the scene on
a motorcycle at high speed, a police official told Reuters.
Police were checking other cameras in the area.
Makeshift bomb and arson attacks have escalated in Greece
since 2010, when it first adopted unpopular austerity measures
such as tax rises, wage and pension cuts in exchange for
multi-billion-euro bailouts by the European Union and the IMF.
In July, Athens agreed to further rounds of austerity under
its third bailout.
Tsipras' government condemned the attack.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, George Georgiopoulos and Phoebe
Fronista, additional reporting by Michele Kambas in Nicosia,;
Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Janet Lawrence)