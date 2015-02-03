LONDON Feb 3 Greece's debt is unsustainable and
creditors are wrong to believe they can get all their money
back, a Bank of England policymaker said on Tuesday.
Germany has said it was unwilling to reduce Greece's debt, a
stance which Martin Taylor, a member of the BoE's Financial
Policy Committee, signalled could be unrealistic.
"It looks to me to be unsustainable," Taylor told Britain's
parliament when asked about Greece's debt.
"If the creditor nations really do believe they are going to
get their money back, we are in an even worse situation than I
think we are," Taylor told parliament's Treasury Select
Committee.
One of the "tragedies of the European situation" was that
Germany was split between being pro-European at all times, and
the need for monetary and financial rigour at all times, Taylor
said.
"When these come into conflict, the easiest way to resolve
it is to claim that monetary and financial rigour is
pro-European," Taylor said.
"This conflict needs to be laid bare ... and one just hopes
that Germany will come to a coherent solution and I am sure they
will," Taylor, a former senior banker, added.
A deal on Greek debt would, however, not solve the euro
zone's underlying problems such as the lack of a true fiscal and
monetary union, Taylor added.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones)