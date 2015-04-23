ATHENS, April 23 Greece is considering asking
the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to buy Greek government
bonds held by the European Central Bank (ECB) to pay for debt
redemptions this summer, newspaper Kathimerini reported on
Thursday.
Shut out of bond markets and fast running out of cash,
Greece faces big redemptions to the ECB, 4.18 billion euros
($4.46 billion) in July and 3.38 billion in August, as remaining
bailout money remains locked until it agrees with creditors on
reforms.
"The aim of the government's plan is to have the ESM buy the
bonds and reach a deal to repay them further out in time, as is
the case with loans from the EFSF (European Financial Stability
Facility)," the paper said without citing sources.
To receive some 7.2 billion euros of remaining bailout cash,
Athens must agree a reforms' programme with the European Union,
the International Monetary Fund and the ECB. Progress with
negotiations has been painfully slow.
Under the plan cited by Kathimerini, Athens would agree a
new loan deal with the ESM, the euro zone's rescue mechanism, to
redeem some 27.2 billion euros of Greek government bonds the ESM
would buy from the ECB.
The ECB has said that EU treaties do not allow it to cancel
or extend bonds bought under its so-called Securities Markets
Programme (SMP).
"It is not at all certain that this plan will be adopted by
the euro zone and the ESM, but it is being promoted by the Greek
side to overcome the hump in July and August," the paper said.
Greece's finance ministry was not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 0.9362 euros)
