LONDON Nov 10 Greek finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos told Reuters on Tuesday that he expects Greece to return to bond markets "in the second semester of 2016".

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in London, he also confirmed he had been in meetings with hedge funds earlier on Tuesday.

"It was a general overall issue of the roadmap, the Greek economy, how the (bank) recap is going and when we expect to return to markets and so on," he said.

Athens has not issued sovereign debt since July 2014, and has effectively been shut out of markets since negotiations with its international creditors saw it come perilously close to leaving the euro zone earlier this year. (Reporting by John Geddie and Nigel Stephenson)