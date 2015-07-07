ATHENS, July 7 The Athens stock exchange will remain closed until Wednesday, the Greek Capital Markets Commission said, in line with the closure of the country's banks as Greece races to avert bankruptcy and remain in the euro.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is in Brussels on Tuesday to attend an emergency euro zone summit in a last ditch effort to secure a cash-for-reforms deal to keep Greece in the euro. (Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou; writing by Costas Pitas)