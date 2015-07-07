MOVES-UBS hires Hersch for loan trading
March 23 UBS has hired Chad Hersch as a loan trader, according to sources.
ATHENS, July 7 The Athens stock exchange will remain closed until Wednesday, the Greek Capital Markets Commission said, in line with the closure of the country's banks as Greece races to avert bankruptcy and remain in the euro.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is in Brussels on Tuesday to attend an emergency euro zone summit in a last ditch effort to secure a cash-for-reforms deal to keep Greece in the euro. (Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou; writing by Costas Pitas)
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.