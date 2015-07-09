CANADA STOCKS-TSX seesaws as financials gain, energy retreats
TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock was little changed on Thursday as heavyweight financial sector shares gained, while lower oil prices weighed on the energy group.
ATHENS, July 9 Greece's stock exchange will remain closed until July 13, the country's Capital Markets Commission said on Thursday, after authorities decided to extend a bank holiday and capital controls.
The Greek government ordered banks to close their doors on Monday, June 29, after the collapse of negotiations on an international aid deal. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)
TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock was little changed on Thursday as heavyweight financial sector shares gained, while lower oil prices weighed on the energy group.
SANTIAGO, March 23 The negotiation process between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has ended unsuccessfully, Escondida mine president Marcelo Castillo said on Thursday, and the company will try to restart operations.