* After night of talking, negotiations nearly broke down
* Tsipras, Merkel dug heels in over privatisation fund
* Differences, emotions show bailout plan remains fragile
By Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, July 13 As a feeble sun came up out of
a grey Brussels dawn on Monday, for a time it looked like it
might be about to set on Greek hopes of clinging on to the euro.
Alexis Tsipras was "close to walking out", a source close to
the euro zone summit said. The prime minister told other leaders
that if he accepted one final bailout condition, fellow Greeks
would brand him a sell-out and he "may as well not go home".
After 14 hours of talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and other euro zone leaders, Tsipras was refusing to yield on
the last outstanding item on a list of loan terms which some
critics say indicated that Berlin wants to humiliate his leftist
government and, perhaps, drive Greece from the euro.
"If I agree to such an escrow, I may as well not go back," a
second source who was present at the summit quoted Tsipras as
telling fellow leaders after Merkel demanded that he place 50
billion euros of state assets in Luxembourg, out of reach of his
government. Cash generated would then pay off Athens' creditors.
"I can buy a ticket to fly to any other country," Tsipras
said. "Because back home they'll think that I sold out Greece."
With markets in Europe about to open, and uncertainty over a
continued cash lifeline for the Greek financial system from the
European Central Bank, stalemate could have tipped Greece into a
bankruptcy that would have shut it out of the common currency.
In the end, after summit chairman Donald Tusk said he would
not let Tsipras and Merkel out of his office until they agreed,
compromise emerged on the privatisation fund. It would be in
Greece, managed by the government - under supervision - and a
quarter of its revenue would go to investment not debt payments.
"There was great relief because it really was extremely
close to the worst-case scenario at 6 o'clock," the source said,
adding that several of the other government leaders waiting
elsewhere in the building had begun to talk about heading home.
Yet the near-collapse of the "last chance" talks underlines
the fragility of a plan to refloat the Greek state. Some senior
euro zone officials echo analysts who see it doomed to failure.
NO ROOM FOR ERROR
"This is not a done deal by any means," said one senior
official who has negotiated with Tsipras's leftist government
since it was elected in January on a promise to end austerity.
To even open formal negotiations, Tsipras must overcome
party rebels to ram legislation through parliament by Wednesday.
He must also secure lawmakers' approval for the overall
three-year bailout package. That may be a tall order.
"They did nothing for six months and alienated anyone who
tried to help them," the euro zone official said. "If they can
start doing some of these things now, let's see.
"But they have zero margin."
A person present at the summit overnight said, however, that
Tsipras seemed still to be grappling with technicalities of
Greece's parlous financial position, growing worse by the day as
bank closures and capital controls ravage its economy.
"We had serious doubts whether Tsipras understands," he
said. IMF chief Christine Lagarde and ECB head Mario Draghi both
intervened twice at the summit table to explain to him how their
institutions were financing his budget and Greece's banks.
Also constraining the 40-year-old Marxist is his reliance on
a coalition, many of whom have never been, or expected to be, in
government. Tusk emerged from breakout talks with Tsipras,
Merkel and French President Francois Hollande suggesting a deal
was ready, only for the Greek premier to return after consulting
aides and allies by telephone to say: "I cannot commit."
After accepting conditions that amount to a resignation of
sovereignty over swathes of policy, Tsipras dug his heels in
over the German-designed privatisation plan. But Merkel set a
"red line" of her own on the same issue after forcing Tsipras to
cross a host of boundaries the Greek had sworn not to breach.
With fatigue magnifying the mistrust and bickering that has
marked the summit, and fearing the worst for the entire EU from
an unpredictable rift in its supposedly irreversible currency
union, former Polish prime minister Tusk decided to act.
They could not go until they had reached a deal, he said.
One official joked that he might have threatened to lock them in
his office -- only he had no key.
Merkel held her ground, anxious to keep the euro zone intact
but conscious that many Germans, maybe including her own finance
minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, would rather see Greece forced out.
So too did Tsipras, pointing to estimates that companies on
a list to be privatised may be worth only five billion euros.
With the clock ticking, officials said it was Lagarde, with
her IMF technical expertise, who broke the deadlock with a
design for the fund that offered something for both sides.
Many international analysts questioned, however, whether the
mistrust and economic damage can be repaired to see the
three-year cash-for-reform programme, Greece's third,
implemented.
"This will merely delay the inevitable," wrote Jonathan
Loynes of Capital Economics. "A Greek exit from the euro zone
might just have been kicked down the road a bit."
A senior EU official said that even getting the loan deal
off the ground would be tough: "This is going to be a long hard
summer. Some people are saying it's over. This is only a start."
