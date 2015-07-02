LONDON, July 2 Greece's deepening debt crisis is showing no sign yet of spreading to other countries on the periphery of the euro zone, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Thursday.

"We're not seeing signs of that at the moment. Financial markets are not showing there is contagion or spreading of those risks to the periphery," he told BBC Radio 5live in an interview.

Cunliffe also said he believed that any decision by HSBC on whether to base itself outside of the Bank of England's jurisdiction would be driven by business considerations, not a search for looser regulation. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kim Coghill)