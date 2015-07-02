(Repeats to cover alert)
LONDON, July 2 Greece's deepening debt crisis is
showing no sign yet of spreading to other countries on the
periphery of the euro zone, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon
Cunliffe said on Thursday.
"We're not seeing signs of that at the moment. Financial
markets are not showing there is contagion or spreading of those
risks to the periphery," he told BBC Radio 5live in an
interview.
Cunliffe also said he believed that any decision by HSBC
on whether to base itself outside of the Bank of
England's jurisdiction would be driven by business
considerations, not a search for looser regulation.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kim Coghill)
