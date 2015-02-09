LONDON Feb 9 British Prime Minister David Cameron chaired a contingency meeting on a possible Greek exit from the euro zone with finance ministry and Bank of England officials on Monday, his spokesman said.

Speaking to reporters, the spokesman said on the risk of financial market contagion: "It's something we want to be vigilant about".

"The government had undertaken an extensive degree of contingency planning during 2012 when there were particular pressures in the euro zone involving Greece. Given the fact that you have a new Greek government ... I think now is the right time (to review this)."

British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that Britain was stepping up contingency planning, and that the stand-off between Greece and the euro zone was raising risks to the British economy. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by David Milliken)