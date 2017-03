LONDON, July 15 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday said that Greece needed to be granted relief from its debts, backing an International Monetary Fund study on the subject.

The IMF on Tuesday said Greece needs far more debt relief than European governments have been willing to contemplate so far.

"The point they (the IMF) are making that there needs to be debt relief for Greece must be right," he told parliament. (Reporting by William James; editing by Kylie MacLellan)