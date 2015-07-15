LONDON, July 15 Britain has insisted that any contribution it makes to a Greek bridge financing deal is fully protected, a source at the British finance ministry said on Wednesday, adding that its concerns had been accommodated by other European partners.

"As far as we are concerned, this is a red line and we think that message is now being heard and understood," the source said.

"It is because we have refused to compromise on our principles that the Commission is now proposing ways to specifically ring-fence us from any risk." (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)