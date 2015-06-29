(Adds quotes, details)

LONDON, June 29 Prime Minister David Cameron and other senior policymakers will discuss on Monday how Greece's debt crisis might affect UK banking and whether it might need to help British holidaymakers and residents there.

Cameron's spokeswoman said he would chair a meeting attended by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and senior ministers including finance minister George Osborne.

Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls on Sunday to protect its crippled financial system as doubts about its euro membership grew.

The British meeting was expected to look at "any impact here in the UK either on issues around Greek bank branches or subsidiaries or on business," the spokeswoman said. It would also address any issues concerning holidaymakers in Greece or for British nationals living there, she said.

Osborne is due to speak in parliament on the Greek crisis later on Monday.