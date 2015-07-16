LONDON, July 16 Britain on Thursday said it had
secured a legally binding deal with other European Union
countries to fully protect any British money used in a 7 billion
euro bridge loan to Greece.
Earlier European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker said EU
finance ministers had agreed to use the European Financial
Stability Mechanism for a 7 billion euro bridge loan to Greece
until the country negotiates its next full bailout.
Britain had initially baulked at the use of the EFSM, which
is backed by all member states including those outside the
currency bloc, saying it was not prepared to put British money
on the line.
"We have today secured a significant victory and
strengthened the protections for the UK in the latest Greek
bailout and any future bailouts of Eurozone countries," finance
minister George Osborne said in a statement.
Many other non-euro zone states had raised similar
objections to Britain. After Poland on Tuesday secured the
assurances it needed to agree to the use of the fund and was
prepared to vote it through whether Britain agreed or not,
Osborne's leverage had already been reduced.
Osborne said the settlement represented an important
milestone in Britain's wider efforts to renegotiate its
relationship with the European Union ahead of a referendum due
by the end of 2017.
"This agreement establishes an important principle in EU
law: that the responsibilities of the euro zone countries and
those members of the EU, like Britain, who are not part of the
single currency and do not want to be, are very different,
Osborne said.
"This is a principle we want and expect to be acknowledged
when we renegotiate a new relationship with the EU before
allowing the British people a say in an in/out referendum on our
membership."
(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)