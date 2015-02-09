LONDON Feb 9 British Prime Minister David
Cameron chaired a meeting with officials from the finance
ministry and the Bank of England on Monday to plan for a
possible Greek exit from the euro zone, a finance ministry
source said.
British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that
Britain was stepping up contingency planning, and that the
stand-off between Greece and the euro zone was raising risks to
the British economy.
"It was a meeting between the prime minister and officials
at the Treasury and the Bank," the source said. "It is not
saying that anyone thinks it is going to happen, but it is right
that they have a look at the risk of Greece leaving the euro
zone. That would create real instability," he added.
