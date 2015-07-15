BRUSSELS, July 15 The European Commission believes it has found a solution to British objections to using the EU's EFSM fund to provide short-term bridge financing to Greece while it negotiates a euro zone bailout, EU officials said on Wednesday.

A British official said London was aiming to be constructive and was looking for guarantees it would not lose money. A day earlier, London appeared to rule out lending to Greece from the EFSM, run by all 28 EU states not just the 19-member euro zone.

One EU official said a possible solution was to give Britain, and other non-euro zone states like Poland, guarantees of repayment on their contribution to the EFSM from money held at the European Central Bank related to past purchases of Greek government bonds. This money is known as Greece's SMP profits. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)