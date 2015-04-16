ATHENS, April 16 Greece's ordinary budget
revenues in March stood at 4.2 billion euros, beating the
country's target of 3.2 billion euros, deputy Finance Minister
Dimitris Mardas told reporters on Thursday.
Ordinary net budget revenues exclude receipts from social
security organisations and local governments. The figure differs
from the one monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders but indicates
the country's progress in repairing its finances.
Greece suffered a revenue shortfall in January and February
because of lower tax receipts and is dangerously close to
running out of cash in the coming weeks.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing Karolina Tagaris,
editing by Deepa Babington)