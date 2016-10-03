ATHENS Oct 3 Greece on Monday presented its 2017 draft budget to parliament, projecting a strong return to growth with an expansion in output of 2.7 percent, and pledging to meet primary surplus targets set out by terms of its international bailout.

The draft projected a decline in public debt to 174.8 percent of gross domestic product, and unemployment easing to 22.4 percent.

It did not contain any specific reference on its return to financial markets, stating that its aim was to return 'the soonest possible'. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos)