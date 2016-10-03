ATHENS Oct 3 Greece on Monday presented its
2017 draft budget to parliament, projecting a strong return to
growth with an expansion in output of 2.7 percent, and pledging
to meet primary surplus targets set out by terms of its
international bailout.
The draft projected a decline in public debt to 174.8
percent of gross domestic product, and unemployment easing to
22.4 percent.
It did not contain any specific reference on its return to
financial markets, stating that its aim was to return 'the
soonest possible'.
