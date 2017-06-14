ATHENS, June 14 Greece's central government
attained a primary budget surplus of 1.842 billion euros in the
first five months of the year, beating its target by 792 million
euros thanks to lower spending.
The central government surplus excludes the budgets of
social security organisations and local administration. It is
different from the figure monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders,
but indicates the state of the country's finances.
The government's target was for a primary budget surplus -
which excludes debt-servicing costs - of 1.05 billion euros for
the first five months of the year.
Net tax revenue came in at 17.92 billion euros, 3 million
euros below target, while spending reached 19.17 billion euros,
below a target of 19.96 billion euros.
The government is aiming for a general government primary
budget surplus of 1.9 percent of GDP this year, based on its
medium term fiscal strategy plan. The bailout target is for a
primary surplus of 1.75 percent of GDP.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)