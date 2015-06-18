ATHENS, June 18 Greece's central government recorded a primary budget surplus of 1.51 billion euros ($1.72 billion) in the first five months of the year, versus a targeted deficit due to a sharp fall in spending, finance ministry data showed on Thursday.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders, but indicates the state of the cash-strapped country's finances.

The government had targeted a primary budget deficit of 556 million euros for the five-month period, data showed.

Tax revenues came in at 17.05 billion euros, against a target of 18.01 billion euros.

Public spending stood at 20.03 billion euros, 2.62 billion euros below target as the cash-strapped country cut back on expenditure to meet its obligations. ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)