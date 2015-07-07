SOFIA, July 7 Bulgaria has taken all the measures necessary to safeguard its banks irrespective of what happens in Greece, a Bulgarian government statement said on Tuesday, after Prime Minister Boiko Borisov spoke with European Council President Donald Tusk.

Bulgaria is seen as vulnerable to the fallout from Greece, especially as Greek lenders control more than a fifth of Bulgarian banks and the countries have close trade and investment ties. In the same call, which took place on Monday night, Tusk called on people not to give in to "speculation".

"The Bulgarian prime minister pointed to the political and financial stability in our country and added that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the security of the banking sector independent of the developments of events in Greece," the Bulgarian government said in a statement.

"Tusk confirmed the fully adequate and circumspect actions of the Bulgarian government and appealed to people not to give in to speculations on the topic." (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)