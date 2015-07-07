SOFIA, July 7 Bulgaria has taken all the
measures necessary to safeguard its banks irrespective of what
happens in Greece, a Bulgarian government statement said on
Tuesday, after Prime Minister Boiko Borisov spoke with European
Council President Donald Tusk.
Bulgaria is seen as vulnerable to the fallout from Greece,
especially as Greek lenders control more than a fifth of
Bulgarian banks and the countries have close trade and
investment ties. In the same call, which took place on Monday
night, Tusk called on people not to give in to "speculation".
"The Bulgarian prime minister pointed to the political and
financial stability in our country and added that all necessary
measures have been taken to ensure the security of the banking
sector independent of the developments of events in Greece," the
Bulgarian government said in a statement.
"Tusk confirmed the fully adequate and circumspect actions
of the Bulgarian government and appealed to people not to give
in to speculations on the topic."
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)