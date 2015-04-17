WASHINGTON, April 17 The head of the Bundesbank criticised on Friday the emergency funding of Greek banks and their continued purchases of short-term Greek government paper, saying the practice risked violating a ban on state financing by central banks.

Jens Weidmann was speaking at a press event with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on the margins of an IMF meeting in Washington. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin)