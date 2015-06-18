FRANKFURT, June 18 For Greece to get further aid from its euro zone partners, they must be sure the country will become financially independent in the near future, a senior official at Germany's central bank said on Thursday.

"If Greece is to be helped now because the country is in an acute economic emergency, the countries showing solidarity need to be able to count on their payments not only improving the current situation," the Bundesbank's Carl-Ludwig Thiele said, according to a text of a speech he was due to deliver in Weimar.

"They need to be able to depend on the country being able to stand on its own feet again financially in the foreseeable future," he said, adding only "a viable course of reforms" can put Greece on a sustainable growth path. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)