FRANKFURT, March 12 European Central Bank
policymaker Jens Weidmann rejected Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis's characterisation on Thursday of ECB policy towards
Athens as "asphyxiating toward our government."
"You have to separate cause and effect," Weidmann, who is
also chief of Germany's Bundesbank, replied when asked about the
Greek finance minister's comment. "It's not because of the ECB
that the Greek government has no access to markets.
"It's not because of the ECB that the payment of aid was
halted," Weidmann told a news conference after presenting the
Bundesbank's 2014 results.
"We have rules that we have to stick with, and these rules
are designed to safeguard euro zone monetary policy."
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Paul Carrel; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)