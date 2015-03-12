FRANKFURT, March 12 Greece has lost a lot of
trust and euro zone governments must decide whether to expand
their risk exposure to Athens, European Central Bank policymaker
Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.
Weidmann, who heads Germany's Bundesbank, said the euro
zone's central banks should ensure Greece's banks do not worsen
their liquidity position by buying up Greek government debt for
which he said there is still no market.
Speaking at a news conference to present the Bundesbank's
2014 results, he also said negative inflation rates in the euro
zone were "only of temporary nature", reflecting the sharp fall
in oil prices.
